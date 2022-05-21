HC seeks CBI reply on bail plea of NSE ex-chief Chitra Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Delhi HC has sought a response from the CBI on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain has posted the matter for further hearing on May 31. A special CBI court denied the former NSE MD & CEO bail earlier this month. Ramkrishna and her former colleague Anand Subramanian are in judicial custody.

CBI arrested Ramkrishna for misusing her official position in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as chief strategic officer and redesignating him group operating officer without bringing it to the notice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the NSE board.

The arrests were made as part of CBI probe of the colocation scam in light of the new facts following Sebi’s order of February 11 which alleged governance lapses against Ramkrishna and others. CBI had filed an FIR in the colocation case in May 2018.