NVIDIA goes in for a ‘hiring pause’, offers in-process to continue

Global tech major NVIDIA has joined the list of companies that have recently announced layoffs and hiring freezes. 

Published: 21st May 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nvidia

Image Courtesy Twitter@nvidia

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global tech major NVIDIA has joined the list of companies that have recently announced layoffs and hiring freezes. According to sources, NVIDIA has communicated with hiring managers about the ‘hiring pause’. However, offers in process will continue.

The TNIE has seen the internal message that has been sent to the hiring managers at the company. “This is not a “freeze”, it’s a pause. Hiring continues. We were told that leadership wants to take a pause to onboard the thousands of new hires we’ve recently made,” the slack message reads. 

Some guidelines for hiring, as mentioned in the message, say bars will be raised for the ongoing interviews and only 10% of those interviewed will be given offers.  “Onsite interviews (any onsite that’s already planned) – continue, but we will raise our standard to the highest levels.” “Offers in process – will continue. It, however, said that diversity hiring will continue and there will be no slowdown in that.

 “We need to determine if any of your candidates are considered a diversity candidate. If so, proceed as usual.” In a response to TNIE’s query, an NVIDIA spokesperson said, “We’ve been successful in hiring this year. We’re slowing for now to integrate new employees and to focus our budget on taking care of existing employees as inflation persists.”

