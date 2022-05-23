STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps 311 points in early deals; Nifty gains over 83 points

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 310.91 points to 54,637.30. The broader NSE Nifty gained 83.35 points to 16,349.50.

Published: 23rd May 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks started the trade on a firm note on Monday, with the Sensex jumping nearly 311 points in early deals, amid mixed trends from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 310.91 points to 54,637.30. The broader NSE Nifty gained 83.35 points to 16,349.50. From the Sensex firms, Maruti, M&M, Asian Paints, Titan and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the early gainers. In contrast, Tata Steel, ITC, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. Stock markets in the US had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

"US stocks closed mixed on Friday. Asian stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors assess the impact of China's Covid policies on growth," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39 on Friday. The NSE Nifty jumped 456.75 points or 2.89 per cent to finish at 16,266.15. International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.60 per cent to USD 113.20 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,265.41 crore on Friday, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Asian markets BSE NSE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp