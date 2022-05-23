With this startup, online car purchase gets 'as easy as buying groceries'

Sowmya Mani By

TIRUCHY: The thought of used cars is what usually pops up in your mind whenever you consider buying cars online. However, here is one brand that is redefining it by selling new cars online. Carpal, a startup, wants you to buy cars online just the way you shop your groceries, perhaps even more effortlessly!

From car recommendations to getting loans for it, the online car buying platform broadens its online assistance in manifold ways. Started in 2017 in Chennai, it was initially conceived as a blog about cars, and later evolved to be an online platform. Carpal sells cars all over Tamil Nadu.

Its founder and sales lead Vignesh Ramakrishnan said: "I was giving data about cars, but not a solution. Therefore, in 2016, I started an app called CarMatch, which helped customers with their requirements and recommended cars. The next organic step was to sell the car online, which we actualised with Carpal in 2017."

They sold many cars in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, and after realising the market potential in Tiruchy, opened a physical experience centre here two months ago. "There is massive market potential in Tiruchy and the central districts. Most brands have just one dealership and are unable to match supply with demand, causing delay in deliveries. We have been able to solve that problem," adds Vignesh. Carpal specialises in recommendations, being brand agnostic, and quick deliveries, he says.

Potential buyers can easily identify the car of their preference through a feature called CarMatch available on their website. Preferences can be rated from Safety, driving enthusiasm, rear seat comfort, fuel economy, features, boot space, maintenance and resale value from 1-to 5. The recommendation is complete once the budget has been entered, after which one may opt for a test drive.

The dealers handle different brands and don't promote any, says Vignesh. "We are car neutral and brand agnostic. We don't have to push any brand," he adds. The company also connects customers to financiers for loans, and exchanges cars.

The next step for them is to open more physical experience centres in the State. They are also in talks with manufacturers for digital dealerships.