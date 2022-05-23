STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

With this startup, online car purchase gets 'as easy as buying groceries'

From car recommendations to getting loans for it, the online car buying platform broadens its online assistance in manifold ways.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Founder of Carpal Vignesh Ramakrishnan.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The thought of used cars is what usually pops up in your mind whenever you consider buying cars online. However, here is one brand that is redefining it by selling new cars online. Carpal, a startup, wants you to buy cars online just the way you shop your groceries, perhaps even more effortlessly!

From car recommendations to getting loans for it, the online car buying platform broadens its online assistance in manifold ways. Started in 2017 in Chennai, it was initially conceived as a blog about cars, and later evolved to be an online platform. Carpal sells cars all over Tamil Nadu.

Its founder and sales lead Vignesh Ramakrishnan said: "I was giving data about cars, but not a solution. Therefore, in 2016, I started an app called CarMatch, which helped customers with their requirements and recommended cars. The next organic step was to sell the car online, which we actualised with Carpal in 2017."

They sold many cars in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, and after realising the market potential in Tiruchy, opened a physical experience centre here two months ago. "There is massive market potential in Tiruchy and the central districts. Most brands have just one dealership and are unable to match supply with demand, causing delay in deliveries. We have been able to solve that problem," adds Vignesh. Carpal specialises in recommendations, being brand agnostic, and quick deliveries, he says.

ALSO READDriving in your head

Potential buyers can easily identify the car of their preference through a feature called CarMatch available on their website. Preferences can be rated from Safety, driving enthusiasm, rear seat comfort, fuel economy, features, boot space, maintenance and resale value from 1-to 5. The recommendation is complete once the budget has been entered, after which one may opt for a test drive.

The dealers handle different brands and don't promote any, says Vignesh. "We are car neutral and brand agnostic. We don't have to push any brand," he adds. The company also connects customers to financiers for loans, and exchanges cars.

The next step for them is to open more physical experience centres in the State. They are also in talks with manufacturers for digital dealerships.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carpal Vignesh Ramakrishnan CarMatch Carpal sells cars all over Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp