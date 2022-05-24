STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airbnb ends rentals in China to focus on outbound tourists 

Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that isn't essential for business or study.

Published: 24th May 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Airbnb

Airbnb logo

By PTI

BEIJING: Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

Airbnb joins a series of foreign internet companies including Yahoo Inc. and eBay Inc. that pulled out of China after running into fierce local competition and regulatory barriers.

"We have made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts in China on outbound travel and suspend our homes and Experiences of Hosts in China, starting from July 30, 2022," said the chief strategy officer of Airbnb China, Nathan Blecharczyk, in a statement on its social media account.

Landlords represented by Airbnb have had more than 25 million guest arrivals since 2016, according to Blecharczyk's statement.

The Chinese government has blocked foreign tourists from visiting since the pandemic hit in early 2020 and has told the Chinese public to avoid foreign travel that isn't essential for business or study.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airbnb China Tourist
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp