STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Akasa Air, Jet Airways 2.0 likely to launch operations in second quarter

Indian skies are all set to get crowded with new names, as Akasa Air and Jet Airways 2.0 are in the final stages to begin their maiden commercial flights. 

Published: 24th May 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Akasa Air

Akasa Air (Photo | Akasa Air Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian skies are all set to get crowded with new names, as Akasa Air and Jet Airways 2.0 are in the final stages to begin their maiden commercial flights. 

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Monday said it is on track to launch its operations by July this year and it expects its first aircraft to be delivered by mid-June.

The airline also released photographs of its first Boeing 737 Max plane from the Boeing production facility in Portland, USA. Akasa plans to fly 18 aircraft by March-end 2023 across domestic routes, focusing on metro to tier -II/III cities.

In November 2021, the airline had signed a $9-billion deal with US aviation major Boeing for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes in two variants: 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. These aircraft will be powered by the fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.

Beside Akasa, Jet Airways, which recently received its flying licence revalidated by the aviation regulator DGCA, is aiming to start commercial operations in the July-September quarter. 

On Monday, Jet made key hirings, including the appointment of Mark Turner as vice-president – in-flight product and services. He re-joins the airline after previously leading in-flight services for Jet Airways in 2008-11.

The airline has also appointed veterans such as Prabh Sharan Singh as chief digital officer, HR Jagannath as vice-president – engineering and Vishesh Khanna as vice -president – sales, distribution, and customer engagement. 

The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways had stopped flying in April 2019 and was acquired by a consortium of Murari Jalan and Kalrock Capital under the bankruptcy proceeding in 2020.

Since then it has been trying to make a comeback. These airlines are entering Indian skies at a time when air traffic has seen significant improvement after bleeding for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, domestic air traffic has reached to pre-covid level of 4 lakh/day departing passengers. 

Jet Airways set to start operations in Q2FY23

Jet Airways, which recently received its flying licence revalidated by the aviation regulator DGCA, is aiming to start commercial operations in the July-September quarter.  On Monday, Jet also made key hirings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa air Jet Airways
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp