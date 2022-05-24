Tech corner: Choose your 5G phone under Rs 20,000

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

As the 5G technology launch is around the corner in the country, mobile phone manufacturers are going all out to encash the opportunity. Almost every mobile phone maker in the country is aggressively launching 5G enabled devices, back to back, in different price segments to lure customers. The maximum launch these days is taking place in mid-segment or under Rs. 20,000. Further, we will talk about three devices ~ the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Realme 9 SE 5G and Samsung Galaxy M 33 5G, all in mid segment, and know their specifications, differences and what can suit one.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Chinese mobile maker OnePlus is known for launching devices in the premium segment or upper segment. However, the Shenzhen-based company, with its Nord series, started targeting medium sector customers. Recently, the company came up with Nord CE 2 Lite 5 G. Priced at Rs. 19,999 (6GB/128GB storage), the Nord CE Lite has many features that can attract buyers.

The device is equipped with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution at 1080x2412 pixels and offers pixel density of 401 PPI. These features will warrant users to enjoy content on OTT. In terms of performance Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset and comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In simple language, it works very fast without any lag. Also, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the phone will also be loved by users but is not up to the mark in low light. However, the most impressive part of the phone is its 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging via USB Type C port. It means the battery will last an entire day and the next. Also, it won’t take much time to get charged. Overall, this phone is best for those who love speed and longer battery.

Realme 9 SE 5G:

Realme, another Chinese mobile brand, aggressively launches its devices in lower or mid-segment. The company, in fact, made its niche in the Indian market by offering value for money products to its consumers. Some months back, it had launched Realme 9 SE 5G, at a price of Rs. 19,999 for 6G and 128 GB storage. The device comes with 6.6 inches IPS LCD along with screen resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It features a pixel density of 400ppi alongside a refresh rate of 144Hz.

With all these features, the phone will provide good viewing experiences. Realme 9 SE 5G is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and 6GB RAM. It means, the phone can handle any task with ease. At the camera’s front, the phone sports a triple camera in rear~ a 48MP f/1.8 Main Camera, a 2MP f/2.4 Macro Camera and a 2MP f/2.4 Depth Camera with LED Flash. For selfies, the phone sports 16MP f/2.1.

Overall, the camera performance is fine but the low light clicks are not satisfactory. This loophole in the phone may put-off many youngsters, who love to click on every occasion. Also it doesn’t have a wide lens. However, to make up for this, it has a 5000mAh Li-Polymer type battery that is compatible with 30W Dart Charging. The battery lasts for the entire day, even for the heavy users. Also, the device comes with lots of pre-installed apps, and regular notifications from these apps can irritate one.

Samsung Galaxy M 33 5G:

Samsung is probably one brand, which is still trusted and is popular in India. This is the reason, the South Korean-based company is giving stiff competition to Chinese mobile phones. The company has recently launched Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, at Rs. 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Samsung Galaxy M 33 5G comes with a plastic back with a glossy finish, and it looks a little bulky. It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, has a 1080 x 2408px resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It can give you a good viewing experience but its rival is providing an AMOLED display in the same price bracket. In terms of performance, the phone is equipped with a mid-range Exynos 1280 chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process and is paired with either 6 or 8GB of RAM. It can handle everything including gaming or browsing or swapping apps without any glitches. But many users complained that phone stutters at times. Of course, that may discourage many customers.

Samsung M33 5G comes with a triple camera set up at its rear- a 50MP main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and is winged by a 5MP, f/2.2 ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro one and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. Overall, the phone performs well in front of the camera's front. However, one may find some problem with low-photography but you can’t have everything. The best part of the device is its beast 6000 mAh battery, which can last the entire day and even the next, for even heavy users.