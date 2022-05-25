STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aditya Birla Fashion to raise Rs 2000 crore from Singapore firm

Fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Tuesday said its board has approved raising Rs 2,195 crore of primary capital from Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund.

Published: 25th May 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

ABFRL's stock closed 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 149.95 apiece on BSE in the afternoon trade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) on Tuesday said its board has approved raising Rs 2,195 crore of primary capital from Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund.

GIC will invest Rs 770 crore now towards subscription of equity and warrants, followed by up to Rs 1,425 crore in one or more tranches within 18 months upon exercise of warrants, ABFRL said in a statement. Post the entire investment, GIC will own 7.5% equity stake and Aditya Birla Group will hold 51.9% stake in the company.

ABFRL said it plans to use this capital to accelerate its growth engine built around the strength of its current businesses along with a rapidly evolving play in emerging high-growth business models. This capital infusion will allow the company to accelerate the growth of its platform of strong brands and well-established retail formats in the fast-growing branded apparel market, Ashish Dikshit, MD of ABFRL, said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said, “Indian Apparel industry is set for robust long-term growth due to strong fundamentals of a large and growing middle-class, favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes and aspiration for brands.” “An investment of this nature serves to underscore ABFRL’s strong position and dynamic growth model,” Birla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail ABFRL GIC sovereign wealth fund
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp