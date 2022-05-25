STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power plants compelled to buy coal at high prices: CCAI 

They are now resorted to drawing expensive power from the exchange while nearly idling their captive plants, consequently increasing electricity demand and tariffs further.

Published: 25th May 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the had government claimed that coal production has increased in the past few months, the Coal Consumers’ Association of India (CCAI) on Tuesday said they are compelled to buy the fuel at high prices just to keep their plants running. 

CCAI, in a letter to coal minister Prahald Joshi, sought government’s intervention in providing relief to the beleaguered coal buyers, as many of them are compelled to idle their captive power plants due to insufficient supplies. “The average bid price of coal in a recently conducted spot e-auction by MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd) rose as high as 800% above the notified price. It is evident that some of MCL’s valuable customers are compelled to procure coal at such abysmally high premiums only for sustenance of their plants,” reads the CCAI letter.  

The soaring bid prices, CCAI complained, had prevented many industries from participating in the auction. They are now resorted to drawing expensive power from the exchange while nearly idling their captive plants, consequently increasing electricity demand and tariffs further.

Meanwhile, the government claimed there was no shortage of coal in the country, in fact, the production went up in the past few months. According to the ministry, total coal output raised to 33.94 million tonnes (MT), achieving a growth of 36.23% over the output of 24.91 MT during the same period last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal production CCAI Coal Consumers’ Association of India
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp