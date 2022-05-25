STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ratan Tata backs energy distribution startup Repos Energy

Repos said it plans to use the funds in building its product line, expanding into different geographies in the country as well as team building.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pune-based energy distribution startup Repos Energy on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 56 crore from Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and other investors.

The fresh capital as part of the pre-series A funding round is in a combination of equity and debt, the company said. Repos Energy, however, did not disclose the identity of the other investors. This is the second round of investment by Ratan Tata in the company.

Repos said it plans to use the funds in building its product line, expanding into different geographies in the country as well as team building.

The fresh capital will also enable the company to invest in the latest technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and blockchain to make the energy distribution system absolutely seamless in the future, it said.

This will also help the company refuel the energy distribution sector for a "carbon-light" tomorrow, as it has already seen the popular demand and huge impact on the environment by reducing carbon emissions and encouraging effective fuel distribution, Repos said in a release.

Founded by husband-wife duo Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj, the startup is now working on bringing renewable energies such as ethanol, methanol, and biofuels on its mobile distribution network, it said.

"Repos is a well-conceived project with good execution. I wish them all the success," Ratan Tata was quoted as having said in the release." 

"This fundraiser will help us achieve our dream of making energy reach the last mile across the globe," said Aparajit Subramanian, Co-founder, of Repos Energy.

The world is moving towards a carbon-neutral future, and Repos Energy is working towards this goal by bridging the gap between the supply and demand of fuels.

Our ultimate goal is to make all clean fuels available at a single click of the phone and bring it to the doorstep of our customers through an e-commerce platform," said co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj.

"Currently, India's infrastructure is heavily dependent on diesel, and it is our responsibility to use it sustainably. We will use this distribution network to bring clean and green fuels to the end-users in the near future," she added.

Repos is present in over 220 cities across India through its 1,500-plus partners and 2,500-plus Repos mobile fuel pumps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Repos Energy Ratan Tata Investro Equity Debt Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things Blockchain Carbon-Neutral Future
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp