STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bangladesh for better trade and investment ties with India

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Elias said that there is a golden opportunity for the two countries to take trade and investment to new heights.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias. (Photo | Twitter, @andalib_elias)

Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias. (Photo | Twitter, @andalib_elias)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bangladesh on Thursday stressed the need for improved relations with India and sought discussions to sort out hurdles that may arise, Deputy High Commissioner of the country in the city Andalib Elias said.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Elias said that there is a golden opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to take trade and investment to new heights.

"A proper discussion could solve the hurdles which lie ahead in order to achieve that," he said.

West Bengal Minister for Agriculture Sobhandeb Chatterjee said there is tremendous opportunity in the economic relationship between the two countries and West Bengal being a close neighbour, the state can reap benefits from that. West Bengal can also export agricultural products to Bangladesh, he added.

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rizwan-ur Rahman said that in the last financial year the bilateral trade volume between both the countries was USD 9.9 billion but the potential is much higher.

According to him, Bengal is the second largest trade partner of Bangladesh and almost 54 per cent of the foreign medical visitors to India are from that country. Both the countries are continuously exercising the institutional framework for a sustained partnership, he added.

ICC president Pradeep Sureka said India and Bangladesh share a historical relationship besides economic and cultural ties. Both India and Bangladesh had worked towards strengthening the bilateral relationship, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh India Andalib Elias Bilateral ICC Indian Chamber of Commerce
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp