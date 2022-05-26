STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab, UK agree for further tie-ups in agriculture, IT, food processing

Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single-window online clearance for all investors.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab and the United Kingdom on Thursday agreed on further tie-ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses), and biomass sectors.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former here, said an official release.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential for collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors.

Mann said the hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single-window online clearance for all investors.

The Punjab government will ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.

Flagging the issue of a direct flight from Chandigarh to London's Heathrow Airport, the chief minister said this flight will act as a window for the people of Punjab to reach the western world.

Mann said a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister of all possible help in this regard. He said the UK is very keen in firming up investment in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the chief minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting the confidence of investors in the state, said the release.

