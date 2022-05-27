STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Myntra rolls out 48-hour express delivery feature

The feature will be applicable across a wide collection of three lakh styles and over 1,300 pin codes. 

Published: 27th May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Myntra

The feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Super-fast delivery trend is catching up outside of the food industry, with online fashion retailer Myntra on Thursday rolling out an express delivery feature, M-Express, which will allow shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase. 

The feature will be applicable across a wide collection of three lakh styles and over 1,300 pin codes.  It has currently been rolled out in metros across 30% of the styles available on the company’s platform. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months, the company informed in a statement.

The feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service, it said.

“Forward deployment centres (FDCs) will be offered to brands and sellers and will be leveraged for optimal logistical performance and the M-Express service will be functional uniformly across the platform.”

Commenting on the announcement of M-Express, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said,  “We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow.”

The company said there has been a pronounced shift in consumer expectations in terms of services such as express delivery; as per reports, faster shipping drives stickiness and generates higher demand.

