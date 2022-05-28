STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani picks 50 per cent stake in General Aeronautics

In recent times, Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani has been on an acquisition spree to enter into new businesses.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Continuing with its acquisition spree, Adani Enterprises, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Systems, on Friday signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Bengaluru-based commercial drone maker General Aeronautics for cash consideration.

Adani Enterprises in a regulatory filing said it would be leveraging its military drone and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities and work with General Aeronautics to provide solutions for the domestic agricultural sector.

This acquisition comes weeks after Adani’s joint venture with Israeli firm Elbit Systems was named in the first provisional list of the Indian government’s ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components.

In recent times, Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani has been on an acquisition spree to enter into new businesses.  Just last week, the airport-to-coal conglomerate forayed into healthcare by incorporating Adani Health Ventures (AHVL).

The Group is also making an entry into the cement manufacturing space after it signed an agreement for buying Switzerland-based Holcim’s entire stake in two Indian cement firms  — Ambuja and ACC. At $10.5 billion, this would be the largest acquisition made by Adani. Adani is also expanding its reach in the news media business. It has already announced acquiring 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Enterprises General Aeronautics Stake artificial intelligence machine learning AHVL
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp