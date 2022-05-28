STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GAIL open to buy Russian oil, gas assets left by Western cos: Chairman 

State-owned GAIL on Friday said it is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, shunned by Western companies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Published: 28th May 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State-owned GAIL on Friday said it is open to buying Russian oil and gas assets, shunned by Western companies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While announcing the fourth quarter result, Manoj Jain, chairman of GAIL, said India’s largest gas transmitter can’t be anything if it is not making any business and nobody can stop it from doing business anywhere.  “GAIL is open to do business anywhere in the world, including Russia,” said Jain.  

European countries led by the US have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since it started a military operation on Ukraine. These countries are also pressuring India not to purchase oil and gas from Russia. However, many European oil companies are still dealing with Russian oil and gas companies.

The chairman also said that GAIL’s imports of natural gas could increase 5-6% in this fiscal year to March 2023. Subsequently, the prices of LNG are expected to be high for the next 12-18 months. “GAIL is scouting for a 10-year deal to annually import 1 million tonnes of LNG,” the chairman said.  Meanwhile, GAIL on Friday posted a 40.6% hike in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,683.11 crore for the fourth quarter ending 31 March 2022. It had reported a net profit at Rs 1,907.67 crore for the year-ago period. 

The revenue from operations grew by 62%  to Rs  91,646 crore in FY22 as against Rs 56,738 crore a year ago. Profit before Tax (PBT) increased by 113% to Rs 13,590 crore in FY 22 as against Rs 6,386 crore in FY21.  For the full fiscal ending March 31, the company reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 10,363.97 crore, against Rs 4,890.18 crore in the previous year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GAIL Russian Oil Gas Ukraine Invasion War LNG
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp