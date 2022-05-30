STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announces collaboration with BentallGreenOak 

The investment vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier 1 metropolitan locations.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday announced its collaboration with BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management advisor that is part of the alternatives asset management business of SLC Management, to form a structured credit investment vehicle.

The investment vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier 1 metropolitan locations, the asset management company said in a statement.

The collaboration brings together two investment managers with significant individual research, underwriting and asset management capabilities, and extensive track records in both the domestic and international markets.

As part of the collaboration, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will rely on the advice from BentallGreenOak while recommending investment opportunities to the investment committee.

"The real estate sector is seeing a strong revival with housing loan interest rates at decadal lows and property prices largely remaining flat.

We believe substantial savings due to falling interest rates and stagnant property prices will aid in affordability and further lead to higher demand, especially in the residential real estate segment," A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said.

The residential real estate sector in India is structurally attractive, driven by favourable demographics, a healthy domestic talent pool, low mortgage rates and improving transparency, said Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO at BentallGreenOak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Birla BentallGreenOak Collaboration
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp