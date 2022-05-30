Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announces collaboration with BentallGreenOak 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday announced its collaboration with BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management advisor that is part of the alternatives asset management business of SLC Management, to form a structured credit investment vehicle.

The investment vehicle will target structured debt investments in post-approval real estate projects primarily in tier 1 metropolitan locations, the asset management company said in a statement.

The collaboration brings together two investment managers with significant individual research, underwriting and asset management capabilities, and extensive track records in both the domestic and international markets.

As part of the collaboration, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC will rely on the advice from BentallGreenOak while recommending investment opportunities to the investment committee.

"The real estate sector is seeing a strong revival with housing loan interest rates at decadal lows and property prices largely remaining flat.

We believe substantial savings due to falling interest rates and stagnant property prices will aid in affordability and further lead to higher demand, especially in the residential real estate segment," A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said.

The residential real estate sector in India is structurally attractive, driven by favourable demographics, a healthy domestic talent pool, low mortgage rates and improving transparency, said Sonny Kalsi, Co-CEO at BentallGreenOak.