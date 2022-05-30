STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Advance action on privatisation of two PSBs underway: DFS secretary Sanjay Malhotra

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

Published: 30th May 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

According to sources, the Central Bank of India and the Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation. (Photo | Twitter/DFS_India)

According to sources, the Central Bank of India and the Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation. (Photo | Twitter/DFS_India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Advance action is underway for the privatisation of two public sector banks in pursuance of the announcement made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Department of Financial Services secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Monday. 

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, the government announced its intent to take up the privatisation of two PSBs (Public Sector Banks) in the year and approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises.

"In so far as banking privatisation is concerned, there is already a statement on the floor of the house by the finance minister for making enabling provision. Advance action on this is underway," he said during the curtain raiser event 'Iconic Week of the Finance Ministry' to be held between June 6 and 12.

In the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, the government had announced its intent to take up privatisation of two PSBs in the year and approval of a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises, Sitharaman had said in Parliament.

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has already suggested two banks and one insurance company to the core group of secretaries on disinvestment for privatisation.

According to sources, the Central Bank of India and the Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for privatisation.

As per the process, the core group of secretaries, headed by the Cabinet secretary, will send its recommendation to Alternative Mechanism (AM) for its approval and eventually to the Cabinet headed by the prime minister for the final nod.

The members of the core group of secretaries include economic affairs secretary, revenue secretary, expenditure secretary, corporate affairs secretary, legal affairs secretary, Department of Public Enterprises secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary and an administrative department secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Privatisation Public Sector Banks PSBs Sanjay Malhotra Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp