STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sharechat in advance talks with Google, Temasek to close USD 300 million funding

When contacted, Google and Temasek declined to offer any comment on the matter, terming it speculative information.

Published: 31st May 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo : Twitter/ShareChat)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social media platform Sharechat's parent firm Mohalla Tech is in advanced stage discussion with Google, Temasek and other investors to close a USD 300 million funding round at a valuation of USD 5 billion, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close in June.

"Mohalla Tech is in an advanced stage of discussion with Google, existing investor Temasek and other investors to close a USD 300 million funding round. The transaction is expected to value Sharechat at around USD 5 billion," the source said.

When contacted, Google and Temasek declined to offer any comment on the matter, terming it speculative information.

"As a matter of policy, Temasek does not comment on market speculation and rumours," a Temasek spokesperson said.

The email query sent to Mohalla Tech did not elicit any reply.

Mohalla Tech had raised USD 266 million in December 2021 at a valuation of USD 3.7 billion.

The company's short video platform Sharechat claims to have around 180 million monthly active user-base.

In February, the company merged Times Group short video platform MX Takatak with its Moj platform claiming that Moj and MX TakaTak will create the largest short video platform for Indians, whereby the combined platform will have 100 million creators, over 300 million monthly active users (MAU), and nearly 250 billion monthly video views.

The business of Sharchat, Moj, Chingari and other short video platforms zoomed after the government banned their Chinese competitor Tiktok, Helo etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohalla Tech Google Sharechat Temasek
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp