STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SUGAR Cosmetics closes $50 million Series D funding

According to the start-up, rising adoption of online shopping and greater product penetration in secondary cities are also contributing to the market's enlargement.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Cosmetics

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when start-ups are finding ways to curb costs and there is a slowdown in funding rounds, omnichannel beauty company SUGAR Cosmetics on Tuesday closed its $50 million Series D round.

The funding was led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, and also saw strong interest from multiple private equity funds and also from existing investors -- A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient.

The beauty and personal care market has been expanding for the past five years now, and it is expected to reach $21 billion in 2025.

According to the start-up, rising adoption of online shopping and greater product penetration in secondary cities are also contributing to the market's enlargement.

SUGAR Co-Founder and CEO Vineeta Singh said, "The firm's brand-building and value-creation capabilities will fortify our growth."

Anjana Sasidharan, L Catterton Asia Managing Director, who will be joining the company's board, said, "India's cosmetics market is at an exciting inflection point of expansion."

L Catterton has been investing globally in the beauty and personal care space. Current and past investments in the space include The Honest Company, TULA, Bliss, Ci FLAVORS, ELEMIS, ETVOS, Function of Beauty, Marubi, MERIT and Sociolla among others.

The start-up is also rapidly scaling its physical presence with over 40,000 retail outlets across 550 cities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SUGAR Cosmetics
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp