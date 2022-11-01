Honda Cars reports 18 per cent rise in sales in October

By PTI

NEW DELHI Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 9,543 units in October.

The company had dispatched 8,108 units in the domestic market in October last year.

The automaker said it exported 1,678 units last month, as against 1,747 units in the year-ago period.

"This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18 per cent in our domestic sales in October. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models," Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The improvement on the supply side benefited the automaker to realise this result, he added.

NEW DELHI Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 9,543 units in October. The company had dispatched 8,108 units in the domestic market in October last year. The automaker said it exported 1,678 units last month, as against 1,747 units in the year-ago period. "This festive season has been remarkable for us as we registered a healthy growth of 18 per cent in our domestic sales in October. Our dealer network has been buzzing with activity during this period, witnessing strong demand for all our Honda models," Honda Cars India Director, Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement. The improvement on the supply side benefited the automaker to realise this result, he added.