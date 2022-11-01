Home Business

Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 21 per cent to 1,67,520 units in October

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, rose to 73,685 units last month as compared to 48,690 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent increase in total sales at 1,67,520 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 1,38,335 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,47,072 units in October as compared to 1,17,013 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 26 per cent.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, grew to 24,936 units as against 21,831 units in October 2021.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, rose to 73,685 units last month as compared to 48,690 units in the year-ago month.

According to the statement, utility vehicles consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 clocked sales of 30,971 units last month as compared to 27,081 units in the same period a year ago.

Last month, sales of Eeco were at 8,861 units as against 10,320 units in October 2021 while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,913 units as against 3,797 units during the same period.

MSIL said its exports in October stood at 20,448 units as compared to 21,322 units in the same month last year.

