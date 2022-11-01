Nissan Motor wholesales up 45 per cent in October

Home Business

NEW DELHI: Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said its total wholesales increased by 45 per cent to 10,011 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched a total of 6,917 units in October 2021.

Last month the automaker sold 3,061 units in the domestic market and also exported 6,950 units, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

The company had dispatched 3,913 and 3,004 units in the domestic and international markets, respectively, last October.

"Festive season has strong momentum of increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. Preference of customers was for SUVs specially amongst the first time and replacement buyers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava noted.

The company is confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply, he added.

