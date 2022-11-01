Sensex climbs 375 points amid firm global markets

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Asian and European markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35.

During the day, it jumped 543.14 points or 0.89 per cent to 61,289.73.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at USD 94.16 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore, as per exchange data.

