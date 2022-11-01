Home Business

Sensex climbs 375 points amid firm global markets

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Published: 01st November 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices maintained their winning momentum for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by a rally in Asian and European markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 61,121.35.

During the day, it jumped 543.14 points or 0.89 per cent to 61,289.73.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.20 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 18,145.40.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Axis Bank, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in mid-session deals.

Wall Street had ended lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.45 per cent higher at USD 94.16 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 4,178.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stock exchange stock market sensex
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp