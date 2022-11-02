Home Business

Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Pune flights from November 23

Akasa Air plane. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Akasa Air will start flights to Pune from November 23, making the city the ninth destination in the new airline's network.

The carrier, which started operations on August 7, expects to cross some 58 daily flights and 400 weekly flights by the end of November, a release said on Wednesday.

Owing to rising demand, the airline said the connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai will be increased with a sixth and seventh frequency from November 23, taking the total number of daily services in the route to seven.

After launching the services between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23, Akasa Air will start a second frequency in the route from November 26.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Akasa Air to add one aircraft every two weeks, says CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, the release said.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said that connecting two of the most important IT hubs -- Pune and Bengaluru -- will offer enhanced connectivity and options along with affordable fares.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of 13 routes across nine cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune.

