Home Business

Cognizant to acquire OneSource Virtual

This acquisition will complement Cognizant's existing finance and HR advisory implementation services with Workday, expanding capabilities in consulting, deployment, and post-deployment support.

Published: 02nd November 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nasdaq-listed IT major Cognizant will acquire the professional services and application management practices of OneSource Virtual, a Workday partner based in Texas.

This acquisition will complement Cognizant's existing finance and HR advisory implementation services with Workday, expanding capabilities in consulting, deployment, and post-deployment support across North America and the UK, the company said in a statement.

"Adoption and migration to the cloud to manage workflows is only accelerating, and the Workday platform ecosystem continues to be embraced as a critical tool to provide finance, HR, and other functions greater resiliency and agility," said Rob Vatter, Executive VP of Cognizant's Enterprise Platform Services.

Cognizant will onboard 400 new employees upon the closing of the acquisition. Located throughout the US, Canada, and the UK, these employees will join Cognizant as part of its Collaborative Solutions team. Acquired by Cognizant in 2020, Collaborative Solutions is one of the longest-tenured Workday Services Partners.

The IT company will announce its third-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Recently, the company announced that former Infosys President Ravi Kumar will be joining as the president of Cognizant Americas on January 16, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cognizant IT Company
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp