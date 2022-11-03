Home Business

Equity market snaps four-day winning streak

If the Fed goes for a steep rate hike and maintains its hawkish stance, it could push the economy into a recession, a big negative for global equity market.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Equity indices on the BSE and NSE snapped their four-session winning streak and ended over 0.3% lower as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve announcement and guidance on future rate hikes due later in the day. 

If the Fed goes for a steep rate hike and maintains its hawkish stance, it could push the economy into a recession, a big negative for global equity market. The Sensex closed the Wednesday session 215 points lower to settle at 60,906 while the broader Nifty50 shed 62 points to close  at 18,083.

Auto, PSU Bank, Realty and IT stocks remained under pressure. Telecom giant Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals shed around 3%, while Maruti dropped more than 2% on account of mix sales number for the month of October 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equity market US Federal reserve Nifty Bharti Airtel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp