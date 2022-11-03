Home Business

Vodafone Idea loss widens to Rs 7,596 crore

The telecom operator's subscriber base declined to 23.44 crore in the latest September quarter compared to 24 crore in the previous quarter.

Published: 03rd November 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highly distress telecom firm Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday reported an increase in its quarterly net loss to Rs 7,596 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q2FY23) as against Rs 7,132 crore loss it reported in the year ago quarter.  

Except the last financial year’s March quarter (Q4FY22) when the telco reported a net loss of Rs 6,561 crore, Vi’s net loss has been over Rs 7,000 crore in four of the five quarters. In contrast, Bharti Airtel net profit rose to Rs 2,145 crore for the September quarter, while Reliance Jio Infocomm’s net profit surged to Rs 4,518 crore in the same quarter.

The telco’s revenues during the quarter under review grew by 12.9% year-on-year to Rs 10,614 crore. In Q2 of last financial year, the telco’s revenue stood at Rs 9,406 crore. Vi’s operating margin slipped nearly 3% to 38.6% in Q2FY23 from 41.6% in Q1FY23.  

The positive take away for the earning report was improvement in Vi’s ARPU, which edged up to Rs 131 during Q2, from Rs 128 in the previous quarter, and Rs 109 in the same period last year. This, however, was much lower than the average revenue per user (ARPU) of Reliance Jio (Rs 177) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 190). Reduction in subscriber base continues to remain a big issue as the telco lost 6 million subscribers and its subscriber base came down to 234.4 million as of September 30, 2022, from over 240 million as of September  30, 2021.

Vodafone Idea’s net worth worsened and stood at a negative Rs 76,417 crore from negative Rs 69,261 crore in the June quarter and negative Rs 52,686 crore a year ago. The company informed that its gross debt as on September 30 stood at Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which includes deferred spectrum payment dues of Rs 1.4 lakh crore, adjusted gross revenue dues of Rs 68,600 crore and debt of Rs 15,080 crore. Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, “Our board has recently approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs16 billion to ATC India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vodafone idea financial year 2022-23 VI
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp