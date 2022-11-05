Home Business

B2B start-up Udaan fires 350 employees in cost-cutting bid

The start-up, which is backed by Tencent and Lightspeed Ventures, is eyeing to go public in 12-18 months.

Published: 05th November 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sacked, Terminated, Fired

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce start-up Udaan, which recently raised $120 million in convertible notes and debt, has fired about 350 on-roll employees. This is the second round of layoffs, as the start-up previously fired about 200 employees.

Udaan confirmed the layoffs and said, “Over the last few years, we have taken various steps towards building udaan as a world-class institution that will last beyond our lifetime. We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and will continue to refine our cost structures and models.”

The company’s spokesperson added, “In this direction, we have taken numerous steps, with enhanced digital capabilities, to achieve efficiency and scale, become more agile and remain competitive in the marketplace.”

“As we move forward in our journey towards making Udaan a profitable company, the efficiency enhancement drive and the evolution in business model has created some redundancies in the system, with some roles no longer required.”

The start-up, which is backed by Tencent and Lightspeed Ventures, is eyeing to go public in 12-18 months. Founded in 2016, Udaan has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. Apart from on-roll employees, it has many contract workers.

These layoffs come at a time when start-ups are bracing for a long funding winter. Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal tweeted that winter will get worse. “Get to profitability asap. And then grow from there. Stop all unnecessary spends. Focus on building great Products and organic Traction Channels,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaan Tencent Lightspeed Ventures
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp