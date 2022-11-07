Coal India profit more than doubles to Rs 6,044 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) reported a 106% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,044 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (FY23). The company’s net profit was at Rs 2,933 crore a year ago for the same period.

Sequentially, net profit after tax (PAT) of CIL fell 32% from Rs 8,832.86 crore in the previous quarter ending June (Q1FY23). The company’s consolidated revenue increased by 28.1% YoY to Rs 29,838 crore during the quarter, as compared to Rs 23,291 crore in the same period last year.

However, on a sequential basis, revenue is 15% lower than Rs 35,092 crore reported in the previous quarter. The miner’s consolidated EBITDA is Rs 7,280 crore. Its expenses widened to Rs 23,770 crore in this quarter from Rs 20,424.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company produced 139.228 million tonnes of coal, and its offtake also improved to 154.533 million tonnes from 147.434 million tonnes in Q2 FY22. The company has also approved a dividend of Rs 15 per share.

