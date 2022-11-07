Home Business

Scope for improvement in functioning of GST regime: Tamil Nadu FM Thiagarajan

Thiaga Rajan said that even though the Council is supposed to meet every three months, it does not meet every three months.

Published: 07th November 2022 08:44 PM

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday said there is room for improvement in the functioning of the GST regime.

Speaking at the TIOL Tax Congress, in 2022, he said there are "sincere concerns" on whether the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is moving to its best possible state by dedicating the right amount of resources, human and technology as well as data analytics.

"I must say there is still a lot of room for improvement. I have no political or personal complaints about how the GST Council functions but I do think that we could be implementing this a lot better with a lot more resources and a lot more diligence and attention than we spend today," he said.

"There are many groups of ministers or sub-committees which have been formed that are not quite meeting," he said.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, last met in June.

