Home Business

Inflation, rising costs to slow down digital transformation: Report

About 63 per cent of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professionals in North America expected a disruption to digitalisation initiatives in their business units due to inflation.

Published: 08th November 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: About 58 per cent healthcare industry professionals globally believe that digital transformation initiatives would be slowed down due to inflation and rising costs, a new report showed on Tuesday.

About 63 per cent of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professionals in North America expected a disruption to digitalisation initiatives in their business units due to inflation.

The same opinion was expressed by 55 per cent of industry professionals in Europe and 47 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Global Data, a leading data and analytics company.

"Rising costs of labour and raw materials has become a dominant topic of 2022. Inflation is expected to put some pressure on the profit growth of pharma businesses, resulting in reduced investment activities that may impact digital transformation projects," said Elton Kwok, Market Research Manager of Pharma at GlobalData.

Digitalisation requires funding, time and talent and inflation and costs pressures may force companies to scale back focus and investment in these projects, he commented.

Digital transformation involves the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, application programming interfaces (API) and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare industry digital transformation inflation rising costs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp