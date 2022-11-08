Reforms in satellite communication industry to reduce cost: Broadband India Forum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday said the reforms introduced by the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in satellite communications will significantly enhance the ease of doing business (EoDB) and help reduce costs in the sector.

The forum; which has members like Meta, Cisco and satellite biggies such as OneWeb, Hughes; said the action on Network Operations Control Center (NOCC) charges and the removal of MPVT (mandatory performance verification testing) charges would lead to an estimated savings of Rs 120 crore per annum for the satellite broadcast and communication sector.

“All measures announced by DoT towards simplification of processes and procedures and waiver/reduction in charges/fees for permissions/licences, which are part of the liberal and simplified framework, is likely to lead to increase the provisioning of satcom in unserved and underserved areas of the country and are welcome steps in the journey towards achieving Broadband for All,” said the forum.

DoT suggested the single-stage scrutiny process by WPC & NOCC instead of the erstwhile multi-stage process, which used to take 6-8 months. Now the process is brought down to 6 weeks. BIF said it would lead to ease of doing business and faster rollouts and efficiency.

