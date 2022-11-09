Here is a timeline of the USD 2 billion Nirav Modi case

By PTI

NEW DELHI/LONDON: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost in a UK court an appeal against extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in an alleged USD 2 billion fraud case.

Following is the chronology of the case and its origin:

* January 29, 2018: Punjab National Bank (PNB) files police complaint against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others alleging fraud to the tune of USD 2 billion.

Modi had left India on January 1 that year before the case was registered.

* February 5, 2018: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launches an investigation into the alleged scam.

* February 16, 2018: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizes a cumulative Rs 56.74 billion worth of diamonds, gold and jewellery from Nirav Modi's home and offices.

* February 17, 2018: The CBI makes first arrest in the case.

Two PNB employees and an executive of Nirav Modi's group were detained.

* February 17, 2018: Government suspends passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi for four weeks in connection with the PNB fraud.

* February 21, 2018: CBI arrests CFO of Nirav Modi's firm and two other senior executives of his companies.

It also seals his farmhouse in Alibaug.

* February 22, 2018: The ED seizes nine luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi and his firms.

* February 27, 2018: A magistrate's court issues a bailable arrest warrant against Nirav Modi.

* June 2, 2018: The Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi for money laundering.

* June 25, 2018: The ED moves a special court in Mumbai seeking Nirav Modi's extradition.

* August 3, 2018: The Indian government sends a request for extradition of Nirav Modi to the UK authorities.

* August 20, 2018: CBI officials request Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi after the latter informs about his presence in London to Indian authorities.

* December 27, 2018: The UK informs India that Nirav Modi is living in the country.

* March 9, 2019: British newspaper 'The Telegraph' confronts Nirav Modi on London's streets and confirms his presence in the country.

* March 9, 2019: The ED says the UK government has sent an extradition request for Nirav Modi to a UK court for further proceedings.

* March 18, 2019: Westminster Court in London issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi after the Indian government request was forwarded to the court by the UK Home Office.

* March 20, 2019: Nirav Modi arrested in London and produced in Westminster Court, which denies him bail.

* March 20, 2019: Nirav Modi sent to Her Majesty's Prison (HMP) Wandsworth till March 29.

* March 29, 2019: A Westminster Magistrates Court in London rejects Nirav Modi's second bail application, saying there are "substantial grounds" to believe that he will fail to surrender.

The judge fixes April 26 as the next date of hearing when he will appear via video link from jail.

* May 8, 2019: Nirav Modi denied bail for a third time, to remain in UK jail.

* June 12, 2019: UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail for the fourth time over fears he would abscond.

* August 22, 2019: Nirav Modi's remand extended till September 19, UK extradition trial expected in May 2020.

* November 6, 2019: UK court rejects Nirav Modi's new bail application.

* May 11, 2020: Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial in PNB fraud case begins in UK.

* May 13, 2020: Indian government submits more proof against Nirav Modi in money laundering case.

* September 7, 2020: UK court given fresh video tour of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

* December 1, 2020: Nirav Modi's remand extended, final hearings in 2021.

* January 8, 2021: UK court decides to pronounce judgement in Nirav Modi's extradition case on February 25.

* February 25, 2021: UK court rules Nirav Modi can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

* May 1, 2021: Nirav Modi files appeal against the ruling in High Court in London

* June 28, 2022: A British court began hearing appeal filed by Nirav Modi against extradition.

* October 12, 2022: UK High Court reserves judgment on the appeal filed by Nirav Modi against extradition.

* November 9, 2022: Nirav Modi loses appeal against extradition.

