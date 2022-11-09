Home Business

ICAR-CCARI launches Coastal Agricultural Information System to benefit farmers, scientists, policymakers

Highlighting the importance of the training programme, CIFOR-ICRAF Asia Director Javed Rizvi urged the participating countries to identify opportunities for mutual collaboration.

Published: 09th November 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Kumar Chaudhari

Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, ICAR Director General (Photo | Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (CCARI) has launched a Coastal Agricultural Information System (CAIS) for the benefit of farmers, scientists and policymakers during the ongoing 5-day international training program on "Diversification of Coastal Agroecosystems for Climate Resilience and Livelihood Security" that will conclude on November 11.

The program was organised by ICAR-CCARI in collaboration with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF).

Speaking on the occasion, ICAR Director General (natural resource management) Suresh Kumar Chaudhari stressed on the importance of diversification, climate resilience and livelihood in coastal regions as different components of the training programme.

He also said CAIS will act as a knowledge platform and a way forward for sustainable coastal agriculture benefiting farmers, scientists and policymakers.

CIFOR-ICRAF Country Director, Chandrashekhar Biradar stressed that "climate change is a fact and rising sea level, and land degradation, especially in coastal regions which is adversely impacting agriculture."

Highlighting the importance of the training programme, CIFOR-ICRAF Asia Director Javed Rizvi urged the participating countries to identify opportunities for mutual collaboration.

The inaugural function was attended by eight foreign and six national participants from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Maldives and Vietnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICAR CCARI CAIS Suresh Kumar Chaudhari
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp