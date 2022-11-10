Home Business

Amid rising demand, Air India leases six aircraft from CDB Aviation

Last month, Air India said that they would be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months.

Published: 10th November 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-owned Air India has leased a fleet of six Airbus A320 neo aircraft from CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Limited.  
The aircraft will be delivered in the second half of 2023. 

“Our commercial team is delighted to have worked closely with Air India to help solve their fleet requirements with these new Airbus narrowbody aircraft from our order book,” said Ryan Barrett, CDB Aviation’s Head of Asia Pacific. 

He added, “These fuel-efficient, new-generation aircraft are well-suited to support Air India’s fleet revitalisation initiatives, positioning the airline for sustained growth and profitability.’’ CDB Aviation is one of the first aircraft leasing companies to provide Air India additional A320neo aircraft under the latter’s recently announced revival plan ‘Vihaan.AI’. Air India is eyeing a 30% share in the domestic market and international market (to and from India) over the next five year. 

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson recently said the airline will triple its fleet in the next five years. Last month, he had said that they would be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months.

On the leasing of six A320 neo, Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer of Air India, said: “This is an important agreement, which will help us to strengthen our fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft. This will boost our connectivity, especially on the short and medium-haul routes, and is an important step ahead in our transformation journey.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Tata Group Airbus CDB Aviation
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp