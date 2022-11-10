Home Business

India saved over USD 4 billion in fuel costs through solar power from Jan to June: Report

Japan saw the second-highest impact, with USD 5.6 billion in avoided fuel costs thanks to solar power generation alone.

Published: 10th November 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saved USD 4.2 billion in fuel costs through solar generation in the first half of 2022 and 19.4 million tonnes of coal that would have further stressed an already strained domestic supply, according to a new report released on Thursday.

The report by energy think tank Ember, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis also analysed the growth of solar power over the last decade and found that five of the top 10 economies with solar capacity are now within Asia, including India, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

The contribution of solar generation in seven key Asian countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand -- avoided potential fossil fuel costs of around USD 34 billion from January to June 2022, the report said.

This is equivalent to 9 percent of total fossil fuel costs during this period, it added.

"In India, solar generation avoided USD 4.2 billion in fuel costs in the first half of the year. It also avoided the need for 19.4 million tonnes of coal that would have further stressed an already strained domestic supply," the report stated.

The report finds that the majority of the estimated USD 34 billion savings are in China, where solar met 5 percent of the total electricity demand and avoided around USD 21 billion in additional coal and gas imports during the period.

Japan saw the second-highest impact, with USD 5.6 billion in avoided fuel costs thanks to solar power generation alone.

Vietnam's solar power avoided USD 1.7 billion in additional fossil fuel costs, a sizable growth from nearly zero terawatt hours of solar generation in 2018. In 2022, solar accounted for 11 percent (14 TWh) of the electricity demand from January to June.

In Thailand and the Philippines, where the growth in solar has been slower, the avoided fuel cost is still notable, the report said.

While solar only accounted for 2 percent of Thailand's electricity in the first six months of 2022, an estimated USD 209 million of potential fossil fuel costs were avoided, it added.

The Philippines avoided USD 78 million in fossil fuel spending, despite solar accounting for only 1 percent of generation.

In South Korea, solar power generated 5 percent of the country's electricity in the first half of the year, avoiding potential fossil fuel use costing USD 1.5 billion, as per the report.

CREA's Southeast Asia Analyst Isabella Suarez said Asian countries need to tap into their massive solar potential to rapidly transition away from costly and highly-polluting fossil fuels.

The potential savings from existing solar alone are enormous, and expediting their deployment alongside other clean energy sources such as wind, will be crucial for energy security in the region.

While ambitious targets are important, follow through will be the key thing to watch moving forward, she said.

Vibhuti Garg, Director, South Asia at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said reliance on imports of coal and gas in the last few months has proven to be expensive and unreliable.

"Transition to renewable energy such as solar can help reduce the overall system costs and also reduce the burden to consumers by lowering tariffs.

For energy security and economic reasons, it makes sense for India and the rest of Asia to redirect investments towards building the renewable energy ecosystem," she said.

Aditya Lolla, Senior Electricity Policy Analyst, EMBER, said India's solar power push in recent years has not only improved its energy security but also positioned its power sector well to embark on a solar revolution.

"India seems to be very bullish on solar power growth in the next 10 years too, as evident from the new draft National Electricity Plan.

So, it's looking very likely that the 2020s is when solar power is going to finally ramp up in India and begin India's coal phasedown journey," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp