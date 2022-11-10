Home Business

'One in four firms suffered data breach in 3 years globally'

One in four companies globally has suffered a data breach that costed $20 million or more in the past three years, according to a PwC report released on Tuesday. 

Published: 10th November 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

data privacy , cyber security

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One in four companies globally has suffered a data breach that costed $20 million or more in the past three years, according to a PwC report released on Tuesday. The report noted that firms across the globe worry about more threats and cyber events in 2023 and nearly 65% of surveyed business executives feel cybercriminals will significantly affect their organisation in 2023, compared to 2022.

However, despite cyber attacks continuing to cost businesses millions of dollars, globally fewer than 40% of executives said they have fully mitigated cyber security risk exposure in a number of critical areas. In India, the figure is slightly better with over 50% of respondents believing that they have fully mitigated the risks. 

“Digitalisation of business demands that corporates and boards invest in becoming more cyber resilient… Our survey clearly reveals organisations that have made cybersecurity a strategic priority have witnessed less disruption to business. Cyber resilience is not only key to survival of businesses but also a key driver of public trust,” said Sivarama Krishnan, partner and APAC cybersecurity leader, PwC.  

In India, cloud-based pathways (59%) and the internet of things (58%) are top areas of concern, followed by mobile devices and software supply chains (54%). Globally, mobile devices are considered most unsecure (41%).

As per the survey, 89% of Indian business executives say their organisation’s cybersecurity team detected a significant cyber threat to business and prevented it, as against 70% globally. It highlights that 83% Indian business executives said their organisation’s cybersecurity team has improved supply chain risk management. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber security Cyber crimes Cyber threats
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp