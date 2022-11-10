TVS, Amazon India ink pact to boost electric mobility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amazon India and TVS Motor Company have entered into a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups and logistical requirements, the statement said. The two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

“We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services,” Manu Saxena, senior vice-president, TVS Motor Company Future Mobility. Abhinav Singh, Amazon India's Director-Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, said, “Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably.”

“This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025.”

NEW DELHI: Amazon India and TVS Motor Company have entered into a strategic engagement to strengthen electric mobility in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. As part of the collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries. In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups and logistical requirements, the statement said. The two companies will pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India. “We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services,” Manu Saxena, senior vice-president, TVS Motor Company Future Mobility. Abhinav Singh, Amazon India's Director-Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, said, “Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably.” “This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025.”