Two Naga innovators make an EV bike from scrap

“I wanted them to make their own bikes. I am confident they would improvise and come up with better models in the future,” SP Pritpal Kaur said.

Published: 10th November 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Driver P Khuming and a mechanic Tumong

Driver P Khuming and a mechanic Tumong with their battery-operated electric bike.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two Nagaland innovators from the Noklak district on the Myanmar border rustled up a battery-operated electric bike using scrap mostly.

Except for a 250W battery, accelerator and a few other items, everything used was from scrap. The 4.6 ft long and 3.6 ft tall bike can carry a load of around 120 kg and it moves under 25 kph.

Manufactured under the initiative of “Innovative Noklak” founded by Superintendent of Police Pritpal Kaur, it was launched on Wednesday under the brand name “Wheels of Nagas” and on the theme of “Not Guns But Machines”. District Magistrate Hiazu Meru and the SP were present.

It was Kaur’s concept, given shape by her driver P Khuming and a mechanic Tumong. In the SP’s words, both are excellent mechanics. The two innovators said their dream had come true.

Tumong shot to fame earlier by manufacturing a cooking-cum-drying machine, an oil expeller and other low-cost machines.

“A few months ago, SP madam asked me if I could come up with an electric bike. I said I could put in an effort but I would need the logistics, including a helper. She arranged for a welding machine and sent her driver to assist me. I am happy that our efforts have paid off,” Tumong told TNIE.

Superintendent of Police Pritpal Kaur along with her driver P Khuming, mechanic Tumong and others.

Khuming said he was happy to be a part of the project. “I joined Tumong after being released by the SP madam. It was a great experience working on the project where we used mostly scrap,” he said.

Kaur, an IPS officer who is also a dentist, said the bike was made out of necessity. The state’s Special Secretary (Home) SR Saravanan had motivated her and the two innovators, she added.

She said she had asked him to manufacture an electric bike after noting the hardship of people. The locals have to travel for over 15-16 hours to go to the state’s commercial hub Dimapur or state capital Kohima to buy a two-wheeler.

“I wanted them to make their own bikes. I am confident they would improvise and come up with better models in the future,” Kaur said.

“Some people in Noklak make beautiful guns. Earlier, the farmers here would dry their large cardamom by burning firewood but the smoke took away its flavour and as such, its price. Then, Tumong manufactured a low-cost machine and it is helping people tremendously,” the SP added.

“This will reduce pollution and give livelihood to the unemployed. Apart from Noklak, they will get a market in the adjoining districts,” Kaur said.

The DM said there was no dearth of talent among Noklak youth. He said the electric bike manufactured would motivate everyone.

