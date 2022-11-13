Home Business

BYJU's expects three-fold revenue growth in FY 22

BYJU's had booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore and revenue of Rs 2,428 crore for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Byju-Raveendran-afp

Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Edtech major BYJU's expects to register a three-fold growth in revenue and losses to be halved in the financial year 2022, according to a top company official.

BYJU's Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, at a startup event on Friday, also defended roping in football star Lionel Messi as its global ambassador amid job cuts at the company, saying the decision was taken six months ago.

"Addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs and investors at Tech Sparks 2022, Raveendran said that the company with over 150 million learners, is well on its path to profitability as it expects revenue growth of 3 times and losses to be more than halved in FY'22," as per an excerpt of the event shared by BYJU's with PTI.

BYJU's had booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore and revenue of Rs 2,428 crore for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2021.

BYJU's co-founder Divya Gokulnath had announced laying off around 2,500 people from the company as it chalks out a path to profitability by March 2023 and hires 10,000 more teachers in the coming year, adding to its current strength of 20,000 teachers.

Raveendran said India deserves more than 75,000 startups and he sees potential for a million entrepreneurs in the country. He further espoused that if each of these million startups employs only 100 people, there will be 100 million new jobs in India.

"When pressed on the current environment around the company, Byju alluded that 261 of the company's 300 founding employees are still with the company and are committed to the mission of BYJU'S.

"He further stated that four of five integrations, aka acquisitions, are seamlessly done and performing well. Aakash, since its integration with BYJU'S, has grown three times," the company note said.

On hiring Messi as its global brand ambassador, he said the announcement just happened to coincide with the lay-offs and the decision was taken six months ago.

"It is foolish to even think that one can hire Messi in 5-7 days. The decision to bring Messi on board was taken 6 months ago and that the announcement could not have been delayed, owing to the World Cup window and rules.

"Messi would not be allowed to make any brand announcements while the World Cup is underway. It's a mere coincidence that both the news, rationalisation and Messi onboarding coincided," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BYJUs Byju Raveendran Lionel Messi
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp