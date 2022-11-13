Home Business

Reliance Jio strongest telecom brand in India: TRA 

TRA, formerly Trust Research Advisory, in its 'India's Most Desired Brands 2022' ranked companies according to their brand strength.

Published: 13th November 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is India's strongest telecom brand in India, ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd, according to brand intelligence and data insights company TRA.

Reliance Jio topped the telecom category, followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd and BSNL.

In the apparel category, Adidas was the top brand followed by Nike, Raymond, Allen Solly and Peter England.

BMW topped the automobile list, followed by Toyota, Hyundai and Honda, while LIC was ranked 1 on the banking and financial services index that had State Bank of India at number 2 and ICICI Bank at 3rd.

Kent topped the consumer appliances ranking, followed by Livpure and Okaya. In consumer electronics, LG, Sony and Samsung were the top three brands. ITC topped the diversified conglomerate list, followed by Tata and Reliance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) topped the energy list, followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Adani.

In the food and beverages category, Amul was the top brand, followed by Nescafe while Fogg was the top FMCG brand, followed by Lakme, Nivea and Colgate.

Philips topped the fast-moving electrical goods list, Mi on the gadgetry list, Himalaya in healthcare, ITC Hotels in hospitality, ACC in manufacturing, KFC in retail and Dell in technology.

Amazon, Facebook, Flipkart and Google were top-ranked firms on the internet brands list. 

