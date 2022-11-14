Home Business

2023 will be year of disinflation in Asia: Morgan Stanley

According to the report, Asia, along with the rest of the world, was confronted with multiple stagflationary shocks in 2022.

Published: 14th November 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

inflation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha))

By IANS

CHENNAI: The year 2023 will be the year of disinflation (inflation at a slow rate) in Asia, said Morgan Stanley in a research report.

"We expect 2023 to be a year of disinflation. Asia's inflation, which had more of a cost-push element, has already peaked in 3Q22. For 90 per cent of the central banks in Asia, inflation will return to the target/comfort zone by 3Q23. In contrast, inflation will remain somewhat above target in the US and Euro Area," it said.

According to the report, Asia, along with the rest of the world, was confronted with multiple stagflationary shocks in 2022. However, Asia weathered these shocks better: the step up in inflation was less as compared to other regions, while the step down in growth was more moderate.

Morgan Stanley expects four out of 11 central banks to stop tightening policy by 4Q22, with the rest stopping in 1Q23. There will be a pause in the rate hiking cycle, coupled with an easing in US rates and peaking of the US dollar, leading to easier financial conditions in 2023.

While weak external demand will remain a drag at least through the first half of 2023, Asia's domestic demand is supported by reopening and the easing of financial conditions, the report notes.

China will emerge as an additional pillar of domestic demand support after its reopening in the spring of 2023.

"We expect Asia's growth to improve from a trough of 3.4 per cent in 1Q23 to 4.6 per cent in 2H23," the report said.

According to Morgan Stanley, the inflation in the US and China's reopening are key factors. If US inflation stays elevated for longer, it would lead to more tightening by the Federal Reserve than is expected and could drive renewed strength in the US dollar.

This, in turn, would prolong the rate hike cycle in Asia, keep financial conditions tight, and exert downward pressure on growth.

A delayed reopening in China risks could have a non-linear impact on China's growth trajectory, with adverse spillover implications for the rest of the region, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morgan Stanley Inflation Asia India
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp