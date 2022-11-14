Home Business

Investors to track inflation data, global factors in markets this week

Sensex closed the Friday session about 2% higher at 61,795 while Nifty made a similar gain to close at 18,350 levels.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to a strong rally on Friday, which was in tandem with advancement made by global peers after US inflation data for October came lower than expected, benchmark Nifty and Sensex are now heading towards new peaks.

Lower inflation data raises hopes that the US Federal Reserve and central banks worldwide (including the RBI) would slow down and eventually stop hiking key interest rates in near future, a big positive for global equity market. 

Sensex closed the Friday session about 2% higher at 61,795 while Nifty made a similar gain to close at 18,350 levels. The two indices had hit their all time high of 62,245 and 18,604 last year in October. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking, said, “We are gradually progressing toward the record high now.  However, mixed signals from the global front are still keeping the momentum in check.”

“Besides, we have not seen broad-based buying yet and participation from the index majors is also restricted. In such a scenario, sector selection and then cherry-picking the right stocks become critical,” he said.

“With the banking index at a record high, we expect the positive tone to continue and the IT index also looks upbeat to regain some strength after a year-long corrective phase. Meanwhile, other sectors may continue to see mixed participation so align the positions accordingly,” added Mishra. 

In absence of any major event, participants will be eyeing crucial macroeconomic data viz. CPI and WPI inflation for cues. Besides, the performance of global indices and foreign flow trends will also remain on their radar.

“Since inflation in the US is showing a moderating trend, dollar and US bond yields are declining. This means FPIs are likely to buy more in the coming days,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 

Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart, said, “Nifty is coming out of a broadening wedge formation and closed at important resistance at 18350. If it manages to sustain above that level, then we can anticipate a rise toward 18500, 18600, and 18800 levels.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stock markets stock exchange
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp