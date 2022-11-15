Home Business

Google pays USD 392 million in landmark US privacy case

A statement said it was the largest multi-state privacy settlement by state authorities in US history and included a binding commitment for improved disclosures by Google.

Published: 15th November 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Google logo, Google

Representational Image. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Google on Monday agreed to pay USD 392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off.

A statement by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said it was the largest multi-state privacy settlement by authorities in US history and included a binding commitment by Google for improved disclosures on targeting for customers.

Google had been "crafty and deceptive", Rosenblum added, as she announced the company's agreement to pay up to end the case.

"Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers," she added.

The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers disagree on what national rules on online privacy should look like, with furious lobbying by tech companies to limit their potential impact.

This is in marked contrast to Europe where the US tech giants have faced strict rules on privacy since 2018, with Google, Amazon and others subjected to hefty fines after violations.

In South Korea, Google and Meta in September were fined a record of USD 71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads.

These decisions come in addition to the big antitrust penalties that have seen the European Union fine Google a total of 8.25 billion euros ($8.5 billion) since 2017.

Changed years ago

The US case began after an article in 2018 from The Associated Press reported that Google tracked users even when they had opted out of the practice. Other states involved in the case included Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.

ALSO READ | Days after CCI penalty, Google pauses enforcement of in-app billing policy

In a statement, Google said that the allegations were based on product features that were no longer up to date.

"Consistent with improvements we've made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago," the company said.

Under the settlement, Google will provide more detailed information on tracking activity.

In a tweet following the settlement, the main lobby for big tech urged US Congress to adopt common privacy rules.

"It's important that baseline rules both protect users and support innovation," the Computer & Communications Industry Association added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US privacy case  Google Matthew Platkin
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp