Home Business

One crore scrapped vehicles in India; Scindia pitches for guidelines to use them for steel production 

India has set a target to double the crude steel production capacity from 154 million tonnes per annum now to 300 million tonnes per annum in the next 9-10 years to boost indigenous capabilities.

Published: 15th November 2022 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

The seized vehicles dumped beside the old building of Thampanoor police station opposite Kairali Theatre. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala: Image of seized vehicles dumped beside the old building of Thampanoor police station opposite Kairali Theatre. (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday pitched for policy guidelines to utilise scrapped vehicles as raw material for steel production, saying there are close to about one crore such vehicles in the country.

Scindia, who also holds steel portfolio, said the time is not far away when the country will have to move towards green steel, and therefore, the option of iron ore and coking coal will not be available.

Green steel is manufactured without using fossil fuels.

Speaking at an event here, the minister said recycling is something that is not only the need of the hour but also imperative.

"Therefore, I would like to urge states to put in place the process and procedures through your respective RTOs (Regional Transport Offices) and this is something we have engaged with MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) to engage with each of your counterparts in your states to put in place the process within each RTO to make it easier for scarp dealers to take those end of life vehicles and deposit them with RTOs," the minister said.

The government, he said, introduced a steel scrap recycling policy in 2019 and stressed that there was a need to put up metal scrapping centres to make sure that especially end-of-life vehicles are processed and recycled.

Stating that the option of scrap today is limited, Scindia said in order to substitute scrap one of the easiest alternatives is to look at sponge iron.

India has set a target to double the crude steel production capacity from 154 million tonnes per annum now to 300 million tonnes per annum in the next 9-10 years to boost indigenous capabilities.

India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's largest manufacturing hub and the government is actively engaged in creating the necessary policy environment for the development of the steel sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Scrapped vehicles steel production
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp