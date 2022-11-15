Home Business

Smartphone shipment in India falls 10 per cent in Q3 

According to IDC, this is the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019 despite an early onset of Diwali festivities. 

Published: 15th November 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s smartphone market declined by 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY), and shipping stood at 43 million units in Q32022 (calendar year), according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Tracker. 

According to IDC, this is the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019 despite an early onset of Diwali festivities. The reason for lower sales in the quarter is weakening demand and increasing prices. Overall, the ASP (average selling price) reached a record $226, growing by 15 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ.

“The ASP has grown consistently for the past eight quarters in a row due to increasing costs and growing 5G shipments at mid-premium price points,” said Upasana Joshi, research manager, of client devices, IDC India. 

The research noted that 5G reached 36 per cent of total smartphones in the third quarter in the current calendar year with 16 million units. India has shipped 67 million 5G smartphones from January 2020 to September 30, 2022. The ASP for 5G smartphones dropped to USD 393 in 3Q2022 from USD 509 in the first quarter of 2020.

In terms of price segment, phones priced under $300 underperformed, as shipments declined by 15% YoY. The premium segment of above $500 continued to remain the highest growing price band with 64% growth YoY and 8 per cent share.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smartphone s
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp