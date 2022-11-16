Home Business

Rupee falls 66 paise to 81.57 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar.

Published: 16th November 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Falling rupee, Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.41 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.57, registering a loss of 66 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.17 per cent to 106.58.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 72.09 points or 0.12 per cent down at 61,800.90, and the broader NSE Nifty was trading lower by 24.60 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,378.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 221.32 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October.

Trade deficit widened to USD 26.91 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee USD US Dollar NSE BSE
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp