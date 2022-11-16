Home Business

UK inflation accelerates to 41-year peak of 11.1 per cent

The Consumer Prices Index hit 11.1 per cent in October, reaching the highest level since 1981, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

By AFP

LONDON: British inflation has jumped to a 41-year high on soaring energy and food bills in a worsening cost-of-living crisis, data showed Wednesday on the eve of a key budget.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 11.1 per cent in October, reaching the highest level since 1981, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That compared with 10.1 per cent in September, which matched the level in July and had already been the highest in 40 years.

Domestic fuel bills rocketed again despite the UK government's energy price freeze as the market faced more fallout from key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The October figure beat market expectations of 10.7 per cent and was higher than the Bank of England's forecast peak.

"Rising gas and electricity prices drove headline inflation to its highest level for over 40 years, despite the Energy Price Guarantee," said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Over the last year, gas prices have leapt by 130 per cent and electricity prices by 66 per cent, according to the ONS.

Runaway inflation comes despite state energy support, which sought to limit annual energy bills at an average of £2,500 per year.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine for spiking prices, as well as the easing of pandemic curbs.

