Home Business

Alibaba reports net loss of USD 2.9 billion in third quarter

China's major tech companies have faced economic uncertainty, Covid-19 restrictions that have depressed consumer spending, as well as heightened scrutiny from regulators in recent months.

Published: 17th November 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. (File photo | Reuters)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Thursday reported a loss of 20.6 billion yuan ($2.89 billion) for the third quarter, as the company grapples with an economic slowdown and an anti-monopoly crackdown.

The heavy net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was primarily due to a "decrease in market prices of our equity investments in publicly traded companies", among other factors, the company said in a statement.

Alibaba's performance is widely seen as a gauge of Chinese consumer sentiment, given its market dominance.

Revenue for the three months ending September 30 was up three percent year-on-year at 207.2 billion yuan, which Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said was achieved "in spite of the impact on consumption demand by the Covid-19 resurgence in China as well as slowing cross-border commerce".

ALSO READ | Alibaba striving to maintain US listing amid delisting fears

Alibaba said it achieved revenue growth by "enhancing operating efficiency" as well as through the expansion of its logistics and services businesses, despite a slump in e-commerce sales within China.

It comes after the company earlier this year reported flat quarterly revenue growth for the first time ever.

 Flagging demand

The company said in its statement on Thursday that revenue from domestic commerce had fallen in the third quarter, "mainly as a result of softer consumption demand, Covid-19 resurgence and restrictions, as well as ongoing competition".

In a sign of difficulties for Alibaba, the company appears to have laid off a number of employees, with its headcount down more than 1,700 from the previous quarter.

China's major tech companies have faced economic uncertainty, Covid-19 restrictions that have depressed consumer spending, as well as heightened scrutiny from regulators in recent months.

Fellow tech titan Tencent reported on Wednesday its second quarterly drop in revenue in a row.

Alibaba in particular has been at the centre of regulatory crackdowns at home and abroad.

ALSO READ | Gaming giant Blizzard to suspend services in China

US authorities have put the company on a watchlist that could see it delisted in New York if it does not comply with disclosure orders, causing its shares to slump.

Chinese authorities pulled a planned IPO by the company's financial arm Ant Group at the last minute in 2020, then hit Alibaba with a record $2.75 billion fine for alleged unfair practices last year.

The company's Singles Day e-commerce festival, which traditionally dwarfs similar US events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, has been more muted in recent years.

Alibaba -- alongside main rival JD.com -- did not release full sales figures for the shopping bonanza for the first time ever this year, instead saying in a statement that sales were flat from last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alibaba Alibaba net loss Chinese company
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp