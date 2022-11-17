‘Expand PLI scheme to TV, washing machine, refrigerators’: CEAMA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) has requested the government to widen the scope of product-linked incentive (PLI) and phased manufacturing programme (PMP) schemes in the electronic appliances segment to make the government’s Make in India campaign successful, CEMA President Eric Broganza said.

Currently, the PLI scheme has been approved for only air conditioners (ACs). CEMA has requested to expand it for refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and small appliances.

“The widening of the scope of PLI and PMP schemes are enough to make the Centre’s ‘make in India’ campaign successful in the electronic segment,” Broganza said in an interaction with TNIE.

When asked about the performance of PLI scheme, he stated it will take another six months to say anything about the effectiveness of this scheme. He added that so far it has taken very well and the manufacturers are setting up their plants.

Initiatives like the PLI scheme in ACs have supported the growth in manufacturing, and FDI in consumer electronics has nearly doubled from USD 198 million in 2021 to USD 481 million till June 22, as per Broganza.

In addition to this, he also said that there is a need to treat the entire consumer electronic segment as a single category and bring about uniformity in the GST rate, notably in televisions from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. “Similarly bring about a reduction in GST on ACs for energy efficient models from 28 per cent to 18 per cent,” he further stated.

