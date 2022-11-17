Home Business

‘Expand PLI scheme to TV, washing machine, refrigerators’: CEAMA

Currently, the PLI scheme has been approved for only air conditioners (ACs). CEMA has requested to expand it for refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and small appliances.

Published: 17th November 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Eric Broganza

CEMA President Eric Broganza

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) has requested the government to widen the scope of product-linked incentive (PLI) and phased manufacturing programme (PMP) schemes in the electronic appliances segment to make the government’s Make in India campaign successful, CEMA President Eric Broganza said. 

Currently, the PLI scheme has been approved for only air conditioners (ACs). CEMA has requested to expand it for refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and small appliances.

“The widening of the scope of PLI and PMP schemes are enough to make the Centre’s ‘make in India’ campaign successful in the electronic segment,” Broganza said in an interaction with TNIE.

When asked about the performance of PLI scheme, he stated it will take another six months to say anything about the effectiveness of this scheme. He added that so far it has taken very well and the manufacturers are setting up their plants.  

Initiatives like the PLI scheme in ACs have supported the growth in manufacturing, and FDI in consumer electronics has nearly doubled from USD 198 million in 2021 to USD 481 million till June 22, as per Broganza.

In addition to this, he also said that there is a need to treat the entire consumer electronic segment as a single category and bring about uniformity in the GST rate, notably in televisions from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. “Similarly bring about a reduction in GST on ACs for energy efficient models from 28 per cent to 18  per cent,” he further stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEAMA PLI Eric Broganza
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp